Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his team’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, the West Yorkshire club have said.Towards the end of the National League North match, attended by 533 spectators, Crocombe was given a red card by the referee. A supporter is also believed to have reported 24-year-old New Zealander Crocombe to police.In a tweet, Bradford Park Avenue announced: “We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.” Bradford PA club secretary Colin Barker told Press Association Sport: “That’s correct. He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee.“He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”.