Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised politicians in the opposition not to insult those in government but to criticise them constructively to enhance development.Umahi spoke at a gala-night to celebrate 21 years of the creation of Ebonyi and the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday.He advised members of his ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to refrain from insulting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.The governor also urged members of APC in Ebonyi to refrain from insulting him and his PDP-led state government..“I always tell my people (PDP) that opposition at the centre is not about insults; I also advise the opposition in our state to tow the same line.“Opposition is about constructive criticism, putting the leader in check and reminding him that he has not fulfilled the promises he made.“It should not involve lying to the people, deceiving them and practising politics with bitterness and anger.“I will ask our grandfathers who are tackling us to do so with wisdom and love because it is a shame that a grandfather would tackle his children,” he said.Umahi said that the opposition would not succeed in the state because the state was neat and did not need to be ‘swept.“We have been holding the umbrella for an old man who was under the umbrella for eight years and we will take him to the boundaries of Ebonyi to sweep.“We are standing on God’s mandate and not shaking because over 10,000 people are praying for us day and night to succeed and take the state to another level, “ he said.