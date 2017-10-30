 Don't discuss Buhari's second term with me - APC National leader, Tinubu | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Don't discuss Buhari's second term with me - APC National leader, Tinubu

5:30 PM 0
A+ A-
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Monday told journalists not to discuss the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari's second term with him.
Image result for tinubu and buhari

Tinubu was speaking to State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the president inside the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja 

When asked whether he agreed with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu simply responded: "Don't discuss that one with me."

The former governor of Lagos State, however, said the APC-led government was on course.

Details later…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top