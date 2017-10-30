The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Monday told journalists not to discuss the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari's second term with him.

Tinubu was speaking to State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the president inside the new Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja





When asked whether he agreed with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu simply responded: "Don't discuss that one with me."





The former governor of Lagos State, however, said the APC-led government was on course.





Details later…