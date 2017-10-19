The Inspector General of Police, IGP, has warned officers of the force not to allow themselves to be kidnapped like fowls.

The IGP said he would no longer tolerate the indiscriminate kidnapping of policemen across the country.





The IGP was speaking during a meeting with top police officers, from the rank of commissioners, where he noted that a situation where policemen allowed themselves to be kidnapped like fowls was unacceptable.





He said the spate of kidnapping of police officers across the country was not only worrisome but also becoming an embarrassment to the police, who are supposed to be providing security for the country.





The police boss said state commissions of police would now be held responsible for the kidnap of any police personnel under their commands, even as he urged them to be more conscious of their movement and environment.





Idris said police chiefs should know that they were potential targets of kidnapers and other criminal groups, while urging them to do the needful about their personal security.





He said, “Officers have to be very serious about their own personal safety because it is becoming an embarrassment.





“The CPs would be held liable for any policeman or DPO or whatever picked up likes a fowl. It is very annoying.”





The IGP, who dwelt more on security and safety of police personnel during the discharge of their duties, said, “Some days ago, one of our DPO was kidnapped in Niger.





“How can you be a DPO, with policemen in your command, and you drive alone as if you don’t have anybody? You allow these useless kidnapers to just pick you; it is very embarrassing.”





“W e had this same issue in Zamfara State, where an AC on leave travelled alone and was kidnapped; it is embarrassing.



