Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike has called on the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, not to allow politics to negatively affect the fight against insecurity in the countryThe governor advised the IG to allow state Commissioners of Police to work with state governors, as that was the only way that security can be promoted in the country.\Speaking during a Public Lecture on Security organised by the Inspector General of Police in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday, Governor Wike said he had nothing personal against the IG, but pointed out that he will continue to alert the Police Chief on security challenges in Rivers State.The event had in attendance, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Usani Usani; the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; that of Bayelsa, Mr Seriake Dickson, represented by his duty, Mr. John Jona; Delta State governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Mr. Festus Agas in their goodwill messages said the Federal Government rather resort to using dialogue in to addressing the various agitations.Usani, who chaired the public lecture, revealed that militants have overwhelmed some governments in some countries, noting that Nigeria was heading towards the direction."For any reason, if our agitations are not addressed through dialogues about issues that concern us, it may result in our gradually walking towards the loss of a nation, the loss of sovereignty, and none of us shall eventually be better for it as we will no longer have assets that we can call our homes."Wike, said: "You (IG) must allow the Commissioners of Police to work closely with their respective governors to improve the security architecture. Politicization of security is a major crime. Commissioners of Police work with governors on the basis of the governor's relationship with the powers that be. This should not be.""Let's not bring politics into fighting crime. A kidnapper does not care about the political party of his victim. Nobody is immune from insecurity, irrespective of status."The governor said all stakeholders must collaborate to improve security across the country.He said: "Let me further reiterate the point that as the nation's number one Police Officer, the buck on civil security stops at the table of the IG and he is as accountable to the public as any other public office holder."I wish to assure you that Rivers State under my watch will continue to support and collaborate with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies as partners to combat insecurity not only in Rivers State but also across the nation."The governor urged the IG to look into complaints by state governors, as they are important to improve security.On his part, the host governor, Mr. Emmanuel said that there was no federal presence in the region despite the region's immense contribution through its resources to the country's development.According to him, FG must provide security to ensure the flow of commerce and industry in the country.Earlier, the IG, Alhaji Idris said that the security summit was aimed improving security in the country.He said the Public Lecture Series will help the Police understand the security challenges of the different geo-political zones.