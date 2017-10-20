Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker, House of Representatives, has stressed the need for more innovative training of students in the nation’s universities to ensure a sustainable national development.Dogara gave this advice on Friday at the 16th matriculation lecture of the Covenant University, Ota in Ogun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title of the lecture is: “Leadership By Producers: The Role of Universities’’.According to him, no nation can move forward and achieve any meaningful development without innovations achievable through qualitative education.“It is important for the nation’s tertiary institutions to be innovative and qualitative in education, so as to attract foreign ranking and national development”.He said that the National Assembly would consider policies geared towards encouraging innovations and qualitative education across the nation’s universities to impact positively on national development.According to him, education in Nigeria and other African countries does not encourage students to discover their potential and skills, that can make them become employers of labour.Dogara said that there was the need for Nigeria and other African countries to change from the old mentality and embrace innovations so as to restore the glory of the black race.He said that Covenant University was already ahead in promoting innovative and qualitative education, urging the matriculated students and their counterparts in other universities to key into it.Dr David Oyedepo, the chancellor of the institution, said that university graduates could only compete favourably with ‘what is available and not what is not available’.Oyedepo said until jobs creators took over the scenes, the problems of unemployment would continue unabated in the country.The chancellor, however, advised the students to be disciplined in the course of achieving their goals, in order to raise the dignity of the black man.