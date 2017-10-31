Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He reacted to the development via his Twitter account.





Melaye urged Buhari to also sack those he described as “wrong pegs” in his government.





In a series of tweets, Melaye wrote: “Excellent move by Mr President though coming late. Boss Mustapha is a decent man, intellectually mobile and administratively sagacious.





“This ‘sack drug’ must extend to other indicted public officials including the wrong pegs in this Government. There is urgent need for a rejig.





“We must use the less than 2 years remaining to fulfill our campaign promises because We are poles away from our promises”.





Buhari on Monday named Boss Mustafa (also from Adamawa) as the new SGF.