The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has fired back at Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, accusing him of misappropriation of funds meant for workers’ salaries.

Melaye accused the Governor of spending about N40m for newspaper publication.





He condemned Gov. Bello on Thursday for using such huge amount on propagating ‘lies’ instead of paying workers’ salaries and pension.





He wrote on his Instagram page @dinomelaye: “Yahaya Bello today spent about N40m today on adverts in leadership newspaper (72 pages)





“To propagate lies when he has not paid salaries and pension for over 15 months;





“Workers are on strike and he is engaging in colossal wastage. God help us.”