A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has berated presidential aide, Mr Femi Adesina, for misleading and heaping insults on Nigerians while defending his boss.The environmentalist and former PDP governorship aspirant in the state was responding to Mr Adesina’s recent statement that Nigerians trusted President Muhammadu Buhari more than former President Goodluck Jonathan as reasons Nigerians kept their cool after fuel pump was jacked up to N145 per litre.In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Warri on Monday by his Media Aide, Stanley Efe,Onuesoke accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting hardship and privation on Nigerians.According to him, “Femi Adesina should stop insulting the sensitivity of Nigerians. We’ve had enough of this inept leadership of President Buhari and his team that was foisted on us by APC”“What trust is Adesina talking about? This APC led government has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.“The masses go through excruciating and debilitating pains, poverty on daily basis. Tyranny is the order of the day. Opposing voices are daily oppressed and brutalized.“In such situation, how do you expect Nigerians to come out and protest the hike in pump price of petrol from N87 to N145 by this administration?“Nigerians are living in fear. Human life is no longer valued under this Administration.“The security personnel routinely unleash terror, mayhem and in most cases kill innocent Nigerians.The Shiites, IPOB are a constant reminder of how far this administration can go in silencing opposition party/views.“Saying Nigerians trust this administration is an insult to us all.“Adesina is either not in tune with reality or deliberating shying away from the truth thereby peddling falsehood.”