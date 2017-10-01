 'Dear Oritsefemi, please stop bleaching' - Fans advice singer | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 'Dear Oritsefemi, please stop bleaching' - Fans advice singer

4:24 PM 0
A+ A-
A few hours ago, Nigerian singer Oritsefemi shared a video of himself in his car and what most of his followers noticed was the colour of his skin and appearance.
 

Many of them believe that the self acclaimed 'musical taliban' is bleaching and the comments started pouring in.


While some compared him to Bobrisky and Michael Jackson, others simply advised him to 'stop bleaching'.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top