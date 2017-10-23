HKN boss and singer, Davido is in the middle of another controversy.

The singer ran into problem with promoters of his N30billion tour after he failed to turn up for a sold out show on September 1 in Colorado, USA.





BME promoters explained that Davido breached their contract and accused him of lying about his unavailability on that day.





The singer had on September 2 apologised to his fans, claiming he would have been arrested for credit card fraud like fellow musician, Dammy Krane, had he gone for the show.





In a snapchat message, he wrote: “Damn they almost Dammy Kraned me smh! Can’t make the show in Colorado tonight!





“We were at the airport for five hours. I’m so sorry! It was out of our hands and there was nothing we could do.





“I will do all I can to make it up to you guys…God bless.”





However, Davido’s apology did little to convince the organisers as they slammed the musician, stating that he deliberately missed the show.





According to BME, three flights had been booked for Davido consecutively but he failed to honour any of them under the guise of a photo shoot.





“We attempted to book a fourth flight for Davido but Davido failed to accept the fourth flight arrangement, stating that he wanted a direct flight into Denver.





“We could not get him a direct flight to Denver, as there were none; all that was available was connecting flights.





“Davido, who bluntly refused to make his flight three times, then posted on his snapchat that he was not going to make it to Colorado! We don’t owe Davido. He breached his contract!” BME said.





A fan of Davido based in Colorado, Ayodele Akindele disappointed said “It is obvious that Davido is not telling the truth. That he was arrested is probably an excuse just to get off the hook.





“We all came out and bought tickets for his show only for him to abandon us; it is so sad.”