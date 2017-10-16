The singer revealed that he has sincerely forgiven every single person, media house or blog that accused him of having a hand in the demise of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike.













But the question I’m sure is on everyone’s mind is, has singer Davido finally been cleared by the Police of any wrongdoing?





Recall that the Lagos state police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, stated at a briefing in Lagos that the singer was re-invited for questioning after he lied to police.





Mr. Edgal said Davido has been re-invited for questioning because he lied that he only knew of Tagbo’s demise while he was at DNA nightclub, in Victoria Island, a claim that has been found to be untrue.





According to Mr. Edgal, the autopsy report revealed that Tagbo died from suffocation, adding that Davido’s driver and two of his friends abandoned him in his car at the hospital.





Tagbo reportedly died on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday at a bar in the Lekki area of the state. Two other associates of the singer – DJ Olu, 25, and Chime Amaechi – were found lifeless in the former’s BMW car parked in the underground garage of Block B, Banana Island, Lagos on Saturday, three days after Tagbo’s death.





Meanwhile, the singer has debunked the CP’s claims. In a statement he released through his lawyers, the ‘Aye’ crooner stated that his late friend, Tagbo Umeike, never entered his car, in complete variance to what the Police claimed at the press conference on Wednesday.





He also released CCTV footages of the night’s events. The statement by Davido’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), entitled The Unfortunate Death of Tagbo Umeike exonerates the Omo Baba Olowo of any complicity in Tago’s death.









