Three suspected robbers and kidnappers have been arrested at Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos state through the courageous act of a 'danfo' bus driver who pursued and overtook the criminals on the ever busy expressway.

An eyewitness identified as Woli disclosed this on his Facebook page.





Woli claimed the courage of the unidentified danfo driver was instrumental in the rescue of the victim who claimed the criminals had also robbed her four months earlier.





He said: "Another foiled Robbery/kiddnapping attempt at Alimosho road Iyana ipaja by three idiots (2 men and a Lady).





"Thanks to a courageous danfo driver who pursued and overtook the bandits car to rescue the victim and the LASTMA officers who diverted traffic from the expressway. This made the robbers enter a link road.





"According to what the victim herself told me, the guys had previously robbed her four months earlier.





"She said immediately she entered the car and recognized them, she began to scream. Items found in the car were two knifes, multiple ATM cards and loads of recharge cards," he said.





Woli also disclosed that the timely intervention of the police saved the criminals from the irate mob.





"Trust Lagos mob, they had already beaten hell fire out of them before the police eventually came to picked them," he added.