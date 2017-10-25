The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has told the wanted former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The minister’s directive is contained in an official correspondence sent to the EFCC by the ministry.





The letter was in response to a letter written to the ministry asking that it makes Maina available for questioning.





A top EFCC official told Punch that the usual procedure for inviting senior government officials was to write to the head of the ministry or agency where the person works.





The EFCC source said, “The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to the EFCC on Tuesday informing the commission that it had mandated Maina to make himself available for questioning at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.





“So far, Maina has not made himself available and we are still looking for him.”





The suspect has also not reported to work since the close of work last Friday.





Also speaking, the spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told the newspaper that operatives were still on Maina’s trail.





He said, “We are still on his trail and he has not yet been arrested.”



