Troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II in the South-South and Southwest regions have arrested a bishop and at least 18 others for armed robberies, kidnapping and cult activities in Akwa Ibom State.It was learnt that some of the suspects – identified as Saviour Friday, Nsika Udoh, Akan Monday, Abak Obong, Oyobong Frank and the Bishop, identified as Uwah Mfon – were arrested for allegedly terrorising Abak Obong, Oruk Atai and Ikot Obong areas in the Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.According to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 6 Division Spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the suspects were arrested by troops of 2 Brigade and had been handed over to the police for prosecution.Iliyasu said Bishop Mfon was allegedly believed to be a financier of wanted criminals terrorising the areas.He said, “The bishop is believed to be the financier of wanted criminals. He was arrested in Ikot Ibekwe community. The suspect is volunteering information about gangs of kidnappers and cult members linked to him. All the suspects and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution while the operation continues.”