It was learnt that some of the suspects – identified as Saviour Friday, Nsika Udoh, Akan Monday, Abak Obong, Oyobong Frank and the Bishop, identified as Uwah Mfon – were arrested for allegedly terrorising Abak Obong, Oruk Atai and Ikot Obong areas in the Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.
According to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 6 Division Spokesman, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the suspects were arrested by troops of 2 Brigade and had been handed over to the police for prosecution.
Iliyasu said Bishop Mfon was allegedly believed to be a financier of wanted criminals terrorising the areas.
He said, “The bishop is believed to be the financier of wanted criminals. He was arrested in Ikot Ibekwe community. The suspect is volunteering information about gangs of kidnappers and cult members linked to him. All the suspects and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for possible prosecution while the operation continues.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.