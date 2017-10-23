Ronaldo takes home the award for the second year in a row, as he managed to defeat competition from fellow finalists Neymar and Lionel Messi at the awards ceremony in London.The 32-year-old turned in another stunning campaign for Madrid in 2016-17 as he led the Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double, including a brace in the Champions League final against Juventus.Ronaldo netted 25 times in La Liga last term and added 12 goals in the Champions League to round off another sensational goalscoring season.Messi, meanwhile, scored an incredible 54 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last term, but only managed to get his hands on the Copa del Rey with Barca - and it was ultimately Madrid's title wins that assured victory for their star forward."Thank you, a lot, to the guys who voted for me. I must also mention Leo and Neymar, for being here," Ronaldo said after recieving the prize."Real Madrid - the coach, the supporters and the president - they support all of the year so I say thank you to them."I'm really glad to win consecutive awards. This is a great moment for me. Thank you to all the fans around the world for the support. I appreciate that, thank you very much."It's great to be here with these great players and I am so happy guys, thanks you so much."Cristiano Ronaldo Real MadridThe Best FIFA Men’s Player award was initially pared down to a shortlist of 24, which was named in August .From there, Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar were named the three finalists in September.The winner of the award was selected by the current coaches from every FIFA men’s national team, the current captains of every FIFA men’s national team, a journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com.Ronaldo also took home the inagural Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2016. FIFA formerly awarded the Ballon d'Or in conjuction with the magazine France Football, but the two entities split their prizes last year.France Football still awards the Ballon d'Or, and it is expected the Ronaldo will equal Messi with his fifth such prize when the award is announced in December.The Best FIFA Men’s Player nod wasn't the only honour Ronaldo picked up on the evening, as he was also named to the FIFPro World 11 for the 11th year in a row .Elsewhere on the night, Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of 2016-17, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane took home the Men's Coach of the Yea r prize, and Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper .Ronaldo has scored just one La Liga goal in five appearances thus far in 2017-18, but has picked up the slack in Europe with five goals in just three Champions League appearances.