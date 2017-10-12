Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, on Thursday, picked November 6, 2017, as the date for the hearing of the application filed by Kunle Sobaloju challenging the court jurisdiction to entertain Olubadan’s case against Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and others over the installation of 21 kings in Ibadan land.In the suit filed on September 19, 2017, by the Olubadan against Ajimobi and 23 others, the monarch is asking the court to set aside the installation of the 21 kings because Ajimobi did not possess the power and authority to confer on anybody the right to wear a beaded crown and coronet in the area.The Olubadan also argued that the crowning of the kings was illegal and void since the governor did not consult with the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.When the case came up in the court on Thursday, Sobaloju, who is the lead counsel for the elevated baales, questioned the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the complaints of the Olubadan.According to him, the monarch has no right to challenge the decision of the governor to elevate the high chiefs and baales to the position of kings since his (Olubadan) powers as a monarch are in no way diminished by the governor’s action.Olubadan’s counsel, Niyi Ajewole, wondered who else would be interested in traditional matters that concerned Ibadan land.According to him, the preliminary objections filed by Sobaloju and his legal team is meaningless, frivolous and an attempt to slow down court proceedings in the case.Justice Aiki also adjourned till November 6, 2017 the case filed by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, against the governor and Chairman of the Chieftaincy Review Committee set up by Ajimobi, Justice Akintunde Boade.