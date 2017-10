A Spanish judge placed Catalonia’s regional police chief under judicial investigation for alleged “sedition” over his handling of unrest last month sparked by the region’s contested independence drive, a court spokesman said Wednesday.The National Court in Madrid summoned Josep Luis Trapero and three other suspects to a hearing on Friday “in a case of sedition,” said the spokesman, who asked not to be named.Catalonia’s regional police have been accused of failing to rein in pro-independence protesters.