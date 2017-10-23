For arresting the brother-in-law of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force.In the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina, said to be Evans’ brother-in-law, Justice Mohammed Idris, on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention unconstitutional.The judge ruled that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.Apart from ordering the police to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.Justice Idris also ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies.