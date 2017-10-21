Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Friday said his administration is set to establish a special court to fast track speedy resolution of commercial disputes, as well as enhance the ease of doing business in the state.

Speaking at the State Executive Chambers in Alausa, Ikeja, while swearing-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the 16th substantive Chief Judge of the State, Governor Ambode also called for more reforms aimed at fast-tracking justice delivery without compromising the fundamental principle of fair hearing and the rule of law.





He said: “Lagos is the commercial nerve centre of the country and it deserves a modern state-of-the-art first class Commercial Court to speedily address commercial disputes in the State.





“It is hoped that this courthouse will accommodate all commercially related organs of the judiciary in order to drive commerce and improve the ease of doing business.”





The Governor described the swearing-in ceremony as an affirmation of the belief in the rule of law and the importance of the judiciary to the democratic system.





He said it was gratifying that the State judiciary, since the emergence of Justice Idowu Conrad-Taylor as the first Chief Judge of the State in 1967, had been the only democratic arm of government that had experienced a seamless transition in its leadership.