OurMumuDonDo movement has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Babachir Lawal and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency; Ayodele Oke are prosecuted.

This is contained in a joint statement on Tuesday issued by co-conveners – Charles Oputa, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye, Bako Abdul Usman and Moses Paul.





“President Buhari must not mitigate the crimes of Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke against the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state by merely sacking them. Both men must be made to face the law accordingly”, the coalition said.





“In addition, the president must not allow former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina’s case be swept under the carpet like it was the first time. Maina must be arrested and prosecuted so that his case will serve as a deterrent to other looters of public wealth.





“As a group of genuinely concerned citizens, we must remind President Buhari that the fight against corruption is sharply losing momentum because top government officials in the president’s cabinet are being shielded by the president.





“In the best interest of Nigeria and the administration, we strongly urge the president to act on other cases of corruption involving top officials in his administration and ensure that they are prosecuted accordingly.





“If this is not done, president Buhari’s fight against corruption will lose the trust it enjoyed at the beginning of his administration and Nigeria will be worse off than it was in 2015.”