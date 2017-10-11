Nigeria defeated Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on Saturday to qualify for their sixth World Cup, with Chelsea wing-back Moses and Cyprus-based defender Abdullahi proving themselves in the encounter.
This will be Moses’ third straight selection as he was also named in the team for last month’s double-header against African champions Cameroon.
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, who scored late winner for Egypt to qualify for the World Cup after beating Congo 2-1, South Africa’s Percy Tau and Kalidou Coulibaly of Senegal are among the players selected, according to ScoreNigeria.
The next round of World Cup qualifying action will be from November 6.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.