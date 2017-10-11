 CAF picks Moses, Abdullahi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » CAF picks Moses, Abdullahi

3:03 PM 0
A+ A-
The Confederation of African Football has  named Super Eagles stars Victor Moses and Shehu Abdullahi  in its Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying  XI.


Nigeria  defeated  Zambia 1-0  in Uyo on Saturday to qualify for  their sixth  World Cup, with Chelsea wing-back Moses and Cyprus-based defender  Abdullahi proving  themselves  in the encounter.

This will be Moses’ third straight selection as he was also named in the team for last month’s double-header against African champions  Cameroon.

Liverpool ace  Mohamed Salah, who scored late winner for Egypt to qualify for the World Cup after beating Congo 2-1,  South Africa’s   Percy Tau and Kalidou Coulibaly of Senegal are among the players selected, according to ScoreNigeria.

The next round of World Cup qualifying action will be from November 6.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top