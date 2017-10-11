The Confederation of African Football has named Super Eagles stars Victor Moses and Shehu Abdullahi in its Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying XI.Nigeria defeated Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on Saturday to qualify for their sixth World Cup, with Chelsea wing-back Moses and Cyprus-based defender Abdullahi proving themselves in the encounter.This will be Moses’ third straight selection as he was also named in the team for last month’s double-header against African champions Cameroon.Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, who scored late winner for Egypt to qualify for the World Cup after beating Congo 2-1, South Africa’s Percy Tau and Kalidou Coulibaly of Senegal are among the players selected, according to ScoreNigeria.The next round of World Cup qualifying action will be from November 6.