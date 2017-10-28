Alhaji Buba Galadima, a Board of Trustees, BoT, member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari has described some Agricultural policies of the current Federal government as “mere propaganda.”

He said this while faulting a claims that the Buhari’s government has used Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to grant farmers loan and financial enablement.





Galadima insisted that the current Agricultural policies of the Buhari’s government is not being felt by farmers in the country.





Speaking with The Sun, the APC Chieftain said, “No, no, there are people from certain parts of the country that can never get loan or assistance from the government.





“I have been looking for some amount of money, I gave out my C of O, certificate of my farm and office that amounts to over N500m, yet no bank was able to grant me N16m loan . I had to sell my property to get some money.





“So what government is doing in the area of farming is mere propaganda, I have not seen anything on ground.





“I wrote to the Minister of Agriculture that I needed to buy certain farm equipment and agricultural facilities, he is yet to reply my letter four months after.





“I had a late planting and I am suffering that as the rain has suddenly seized. If this type of treatment is being given to me, how about the man in the village who cannot reach the minister of agriculture or anybody?”