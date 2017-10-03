Less than six weeks after Pres. Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom, his Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the U.S for the same purpose.





The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at a press briefing on the 2017 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.





Mr. Adamu urged Nigerians at the event to pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. Anwukah, even though he didn’t disclose the ailment he is treating.





“Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an illness,” Mr. Adamu





According to the minister, Mr. Anwukah needs prayers from Nigerians especially stakeholders in the education sector.