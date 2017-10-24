A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Deji Adeyanju, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s men, have aided a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, to escape from the country.

Adeyanju writing on his Twitter page on Tuesday morning, said: “Maina has escaped from Nigeria with the help of president Buhari’s people. Oh Nigeria!”





On Monday, Buhari ordered for Maina’s sack and demanded a full report on the circumstances surrounding his reinstatement.





Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has already submitted the report, as confirmed by the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





Maina has been on the run over a pension fraud running into N100billion.





He was dismissed from the civil service in 2013 for absconding, but secretly reabsorbed and promoted in September.