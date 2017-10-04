Three days after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians to mark the country’s 57 independence anniversary; the Peoples Democratic Party has described his speech as empty.The main opposition party stated that it watched with utter shock and disbelief, the address made by the President.It said that it never expected anything fantastic from the President but added that the level of emptiness of the speech portrayed in the statement was too grave to be ignored.The spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that an alleged attempt to hoodwink Nigerians by the President did not succeed with the speech.He said that the speech tailored towards deceiving the populace who he said were already in the worst form of livelihood brought upon them by “the rudderless government of the All Progressives Congress.”Adeyeye said, “We feel ashamed on behalf of the APC government which promised much but almost three years into its tenure, has no meaningful development to show to the people except mere continuous deceit, blame game and display of lack of vision in actualisation of its bogus campaign promises for good governance.“We wonder how President Buhari can, after two and half years of being on (sic) the saddle still maintains the stale rhyme of meeting an empty treasury after all the hard evidence of huge funds left behind by the PDP led-administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.“We still ask, and we expect an answer, though we know nothing will be offered as explanation, ‘Where did the APC government get the money paid out by President Muhammadu Buhari as first bailout funds to states few weeks into his administration?“Another remarkable falsehood that caught our attention from the President’s uninspiring speech is the super-imposed narratives of how successful the APC administration has handled the issue of insecurity in the country especially, in the North-East geopolitical zone.”Adeyeye added that while the government rejoiced in what he described as self delusion, he alleged that since this government took over more than two years ago, it had yet to make any appreciable movement.“We say unequivocally, that insecurity has risen under this administration, as more cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, agitation for secession and general insecurity in the country have escalated,” Adeyeye added.He challenged the President to come up with his verdict on the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.He said that it was unfortunate that after the report of the committee headed by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo was submitted, the President had refused to act on it.