Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at the presidency over clarification on President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported requested to World Bank president, Jim Yong Kim, to focus on Northern Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode insisted that the conversation was not twisted. He claimed the only thing twisted was Buhari’s brain.





He tweeted: “Femi Adesina says that the conversation that took place between his boss @MBuhari and the Pres. of the World Bank was “twisted”.





“Truth is that the only thing that is twisted here is @MBuhari ‘s brain and his inglorious attempt to befudge the issue. Simply put he hates the south!”





In a series of tweets on its official twitter handle, the Presidency said right from inception of his current administration, Buhari had been consistent in his demand that the North-East , ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency, be rebuilt and reconstructed.