Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has likened the ongoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight to “satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner”.

He made the remark while reinstating his earlier stance that Buhari was only after his perceived political opponents with his anti-graft war.





In a series of tweets on his official twitter handle, on Monday Fayose wrote: “Someone accused of stealing billions of pension fund was returned to the FG civil service, and you still think Buhari is fighting corruption?





“Didn’t I tell Nigerians that Buhari was not fighting any corruption? Didn’t I say that Buhari was only after his political opponents?





“Fellow Nigerians, are you now convinced that Buhari’s anti-corruption fight is like Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner?





“I said it then that the kind of corruption that will be witnessed in this govt of Buhari will be unprecedented, am I not being vindicated?”