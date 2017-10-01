Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians about the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
In a post on Twitter, the former Minister insisted that Kanu has not been seen nor heard from ever since the army under the military Operation Python Dance, invaded his home in Umuahia, Abia state.
He said Buhari should be bold enough to tell Nigerians if the army killed the pro-secessionist leader or not.
Fani-Kayode wrote, “Happy independence day Nigeria! Can @MBuhari now tell us what his army did to Nnamdi Kanu after invading his house and killing the people and dogs that were there?
“If they arrested and detained him they MUST tell us. If they killed him they MUST release his body to his family.”
This FFK can b dumb shaReplyDelete
Correct talkDelete
He said Buhari is a dictator while he had been talking nonsense and nobody obasanjolised him. He taught nobody is compiling his write-ups, never mind, your cup will soon full after Buhari had completed his tenure. Person to person, only then he shall deal with you.ReplyDelete
He is already in London. Too bad so they did not inform you despite the fact that you belong to their inner circle.ReplyDelete
09052627490ReplyDelete
