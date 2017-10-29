A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Chief Dare Bejide, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore state governors and pay state civil servants directly.

According to him, the only way the Federal Government can stop the governors from “mismanaging bailout is to devise a legal means of paying state workers directly from Abuja.”





Bejide, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state on Saturday.





He described as worrisome, a situation where more than two-third of the states could not meet their financial obligations to their workers.





He said, “Almost two-third of the states owed their workers backlog of salaries.





“Unfortunately, it is like most of the governors diverted the funds to execute various capital projects.”