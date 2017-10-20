Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, YOWICAN, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to visit Plateau state where dozens of Christians were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen.

YOWICAN said Buhari is more of a Muslim leader.





In a statement issued by its National President, Daniel Kadzai, YOWICAN said the president pays more attention to issues affecting Muslims than those of Christians.





According to Kadzai, “When 18 Muslims were killed in a reprisal attack in Taraba State, the Presidency, the military and the police hunted for the attackers. But when over 40 Christians were killed in Plateau State, the President traveled out of the country, three days after the incident.





“When a few Muslims were killed in Ibadan, the President was there with the police, swiftly making arrests. But when Fulani herdsmen killed Christians in Benue, the police did not arrest anyone.





“In Enugu, Edo, and the massacre in southern Kaduna State, the police could not find even one of the attackers.





“It is now very clear to we Christians why the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) can be tagged a terrorist group, but Fulani herdsmen and the Arewa Youth Forum cannot be tagged with any criminal identity.”