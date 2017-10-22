The Spiritual Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Most Reverend Samuel Abidoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be open to new ideas in order to preserve the unity of the country and engender economic development.The C&S leader stated this while addressing newsmen during the church’s 77th International Conference held in Kaduna on Saturday.He stated, “President Buhari must be willing to listen to people and accept new ideas from within and outside the government aimed at total revival of the economy.“The persistent economic crunch in the land is a fundamental challenge to the government to do more.“Mr. President needs to rejig his economic team because this country is endowed with the intelligentsia who are willing to provide alternative measures capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land.”