Ahead of the national caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the party.

The national caucus meeting is slated for later in the day.





Among those the President met behind in separate closed-doors meetings was the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





Buhari met with Tinubu separately shortly after meeting with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun.