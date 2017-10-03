The Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano has revealed the outcome of his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.Governor Obiano said President Buhari likes governors like him – governors who deliver dividends of democracy to their people.Briefing reporters after the meeting, Governor Obiano said President Buhari assured him of a free and fair governorship election in Anambra State.“He’s (Buhari) reassured free and fair election, that’s what should be important to me,” he told State House correspondents.The governor also said the president is happy with states governors who are committed to delivering democracy dividends to the people.He said, “He likes governors like me. (Governors) who are hardworking, who are delivering on what people can see, who are bringing dividends of democracy to their people, that’s what the president wants.”“He doesn’t care about your party, he wants to know that you are doing well in this area, in that area, and that’s how a president should work.”On his party’s preparation ahead of the governorship poll in Anambra, Obiano said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has no intention to rig the election.“We do not believe in rigging, APGA has never rigged an election. All we want is for the umpires to be unbiased – free and fair election – and you will get the result,” he said.Meanwhile, the President held a separate meeting with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.At the meeting, Governor Akeredolu made a case for Deep Seaport in Ondo State for easy export of abundant mineral resources from the state.Dr Fayemi, on his part, briefed President Buhari on the Ajaokuta Steel Company with a view to bringing it back on stream quickly.