Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Saturday described President Muhammadu Buhari as the life patron of corruption in Nigeria.

Fayose made the assertion while highlighting some of the corruption cases that had remained unresolved since Buhari took over the mantle of leadership in 2015.





In a series of tweets on his verifiable Twitter handle, Fayose dismissed claims that the current government had been taken over by a cabal.





Fayose alleged that Buhari himself is the cabal people were talking about.





The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum insisted that Buhari was using his anti-corruption crusade to fight perceived political foes.





He wrote: “Buhari is hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived political foes.





“Like I have maintained, Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is indeed the Life Patron of Corruption in Nigeria.





“I no longer subscribe to this idea of cabal taking over Buhari’s govt, I think President Buhari himself is a cabal.





“Like every affliction of Israelites, all these shall pass & Nigeria shall be free from this Buhari’s govt & its odour of corruption in 2019.





“While insecticide is sprayed on corruption when it involves perceived political opponents of the President.





“Under Buhari, perfume is being sprayed on corruption when it affects his men





“One can go on and on, but the painful reality is that Buhari’s government is not only corrupt, the government itself is corruption!





“Is the President going to use APC broom to sweep the report on Maina under the carpet just as he did to others before it?





“Most importantly,, today is Saturday, what has happened to the report submitted on Tuesday on the fraudulent reinstatement of Maina?





“What happened to the probe panel on the alleged N500m bribery said to have been paid to the Chief of Staff (COS), Abba Kyari by MTN?





“Who brought the five sacks in which the EFCC claimed that it found N49 million cash to the Kaduna Airport?





“Who is the owner of LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, VI, Lagos inside which the EFCC claimed that it found N448.8 million cash?”