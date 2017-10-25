Nigerian governors in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have taken a swipe at the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the scandals that have rocked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state spoke on behalf of his colleagues during the opening session of the 76th PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja.
He said, “If we don’t expose them (APC government), nobody will do so.
“The APC is now in many scandals, we have to keep our voices up to expose them. Armed robbers calling people thieves, who are the armed robbers now?
“We must tell the whole world that the PDP is the best place to be; the last convention was applauded. I want to believe that this one will be the same.
“In this convention, there will be winner and loser, but in all, the party must win.
“The fact that you did not win should not make you to destroy the party,” Fayose said.
Present at the meeting were Governors Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and the deputy governor of Bayelsa state, John Jonah.
Fayose,you're taking too many things personal.You need to be realistic in your criticism.You're talking like a saint.We still have people like Obanikoro,Dasuki,Agbele,who will testify against you on stolen mandate.Also,what you stolen in your first rule,the looted funds used on your reelection,what you stole from the new bail out! and salary you're owing your state workers.Forget about APC and start planning on where you will run to after May 2018.Many people are watching the movie and waiting to know the end! Clemo.ReplyDelete
This is matter arising,not concerning ekiti. if that time come they can arrest him but now APC lead administration by PMB is a total disgrace to Nigerians. Maina case has opened their yanch so what else?Delete
fayose,i never liked you before because i tout the stories you where saying are fake. But now i have realise and know the truth that Our party APC is a total mess from the change as it sounds. APC (ADVANCE PROPAGANDA CONGRESS) all the stories since our coming in is nothing to write home about. One lie to another.ReplyDelete