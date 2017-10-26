Junaid Mohammed, a second Republic lawmaker has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the political campaign by the former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, last week in Kano.

Mohammed made the claim while berating Buhari for taking Nigerians for granted on the ongoing saga.





The lawmaker said during the political campaign in Kano, Maina was protected by men of the Nigerian Police Force and operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Speaking with New Telegraph, Mohammed urged Nigerians not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.





He stated: “Last week, Maina came to Kano to the campaign, he has been campaigning it is an open secret that he wants to be the next Governor of Borno state, he was in Kano to meet people from Borno in Kano state and he met with them.





“So, are we being told it is now the president is aware of what has been happening? No. The question to ask is what did Buhari know and when did he know it; and any attempt to sweep this under the carpet must be resisted by Nigerians. Like I said enough is enough.





“We must not also look at the issue of Maina in isolation. The issue of Babachir Lawal which is still in limbo months after forcing the presidency to suspend him, and the DG NIA; nothing is happening. Nigeria must begin to ask questions about what is happening.





“The unfortunate developments taking place in the country are not new; they have been with this government, this administration from the beginning.





“Unfortunately, the media, instead of taking the issue as a matter of principle and report what is actually at stake, decides to play games and turn the fundamental issues into a tribal game.





“When some of us raised the issues from the beginning of this administration in 2015 that some criminally minded people with questionable records where brought into this government; people who have nothing to offer the government or the APC party except their dirty lifestyle and corrupt deeds were brought in and given top appointments in this administration.





“Some of us said no, we shouted foul, the media choose to ignore us and chose to glorify the regime; now we are seeing the outcome.





“It is clear that the minister of internal affairs, the DSS as an organization, were openly complicit in the Maina affair; and they are still complicit because nobody in government, those in Abuja can’t tell me they have not been seeing Maina around.





“He has been around with police and DSS protection.





“The houses that were supposed to be taken over by the EFCC were being protected by the police and the DSS personnel.





“So who is fooling who?





“Nigerians are being taken for a ride; and it is time they tell this government enough is enough.”