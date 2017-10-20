Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has ripped Nigerian parents still sending their wards to school with the hope that they will get good jobs afterward.

Seyi Law said this in an Instagram post where he noted that such parents are living in the past, adding that artificial intelligence robots will take over jobs soon.





In the post he also noted that both past President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari may be men of integrity but the lack intelligence, adding that a President that cannot register himself on Twitter cannot lead the way of technology revolution.





He wrote, “If you are of my generation and dreaming of sending your children to school so they can come out and look for jobs, you are leaving in the past with no thoughts of the future. In another 60 years, many jobs will be taken over by ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE robots and if you are not an entrepreneur or an incredibly needed brain, only God knows what will happen.





“Technology is moving at a fast pace and we are not even developing our human capacity to meet the demands. Telecommunications companies are sub letting jobs to foreigners in areas our citizens are most qualified.





“These foreigners are cutting corners and embarrassing us with poor services, but we find it difficult to sack them because secrets are already let loose in their hands.





“A computer science graduate who never saw a desktop in the laboratory is been told to produce a laptop.





“Of course, he did by simply gathering information on Google replicating another’s idea without self development or hunger to do something different. We had better start tackling our hurdles of failures now before time elapse.





“Your President can’t register himself on Twitter and you expect him to be a champion of the revolution of REDHAT.





“Integrity without INTELLIGENCE is STUPIDITY. I am sorry, it is crude, but that is what it is. A man with integrity surrounded by intelligent people will be cheated without his knowledge. If you think I am lying, ask Jonathan and when you are done there, ask BUHARI.





“Nigeria will be great and my hairs will not be grey before the explosion of our greatness will be visible.”