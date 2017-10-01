The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla, has said that Nigeria at 57 has not fared badly. He said, “The prospect of Nigeria becoming the beckon of African race is bright.”

Obla in a chat on Sunday, said he was excited and glad that despite many hurdles, the country has remained united and indivisible.





He said, “I am excited and glad that despite everything, the Nigeria federation has survived for almost 103 years. This country was amalgamated on 3rd January 1914. As a Nigeria Federation, we are 103 years old and 57 old as an Independent country. We have come a long way.





“Nigeria has come to stay; Nigeria will be the beckon stone for other black race and it is a corner stone for other African countries and a confederation of the black race because the black race has been bounced since the collapse of the ancient Egypt and in the next 100 years, Nigeria will be a black World Power. It is the light of the black people of the universe,” he stated





Asked if Nigeria has achieved the dreams of her founding fathers, Obla said, “Not completely, but we will get there because under the government of President Mohammedu Buhari, a solid foundation has been laid for us to achieve the dreams of our founding fathers, a united country premised on social justice, democracy, economic prosperity, a people of different diversity but united under one banner.





“So we will get there, we are just half way from achieving the dreams of our founding fathers, we have not done badly despite everything and now that we have leadership that is credible, a leadership that is transparent, we shall get there,” he added.





On economy, the Special Adviser pointed out, “The economy is beginning to make a remarkable recovery, we are beginning to diversify the economic, agriculture is booming, farmers are making money and infrastructural facilities are springing up all over the country.





“Thousands of youths have been employed, we are on the part of getting there, for the first time, we have a responsible leadership in the country. The prospect is there, you can feel it, as I said the most important thing is the leadership that is committed, a leadership that is dedicated, a leadership that is patriotic, a leadership that is responsible and I can say that we now have that leadership in the country.