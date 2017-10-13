The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said that he was not surprised by the comment from the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, that President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the bank should focus on the northern region.“The President has never hidden the fact that he is a sectional leader and painfully, because of his nepotism, religious bigotry and favouritism, Nigeria is now more divided than ever before, with the unity of the country being threatened.”The governor stated this in a statement made available on Friday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.“When a President open his mouth and say that constituencies that gave him 97% votes cannot, in all honesty, be treated, the same way with constituencies that gave him 5% votes, lovers of unity in the country should have raised the alarm and alerted the world of the danger of having a nepotistic president. I warned then but other Nigerians that should have raised their voice kept mute.”“Once again, the fact that President Mohammadu Buhari is an ethnic champion, a religious bigot and the number one promoter of disunity in Nigeria was brought to the fore by the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim.“Nigerians should be reminded that on August 15, 2015, less than three months in Buhari’s government, I raised the alarm that he (Buhari) was operating as a president of the Northern Nigeria only. Then, I described steps taken by the president since May 29, 2015 as tainted in ethnic and tribal colouration and inimical to the unity of Nigeria.“I also decried President Buhari’s Nothernisation of Nigeria and said that the appointments made by the President negated the principle of federal character. Then, we were told that the President made the appointments on merit and I asked whether there were no competent people in the All Progressives Congress in the Southern part of Nigeria.“Now, with the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, telling the world that President Buhari gave specific instruction that the bank should shift its developmental efforts to the North, is anyone still in doubt as to the fact that President Buhari does not see himself as the President of the entire country, Nigeria?”