Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday morning accused President Muhammadu Buhari of bringing darkness that has covered the glory of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode claimed that the darkness “empowers cruel men, heartless women, troubled souls and evil spirits.”





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain made the accusation in a tweet via his social media.





Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the Buhari’s government had on Sunday alleged that a total of $30billion has gone missing under the current President.





He wrote: “Never in our history has ANY govt official siphoned 26 BILLION USD through bogus oil contracts in less than one year. Buhari and Baru STINK!





“In 1977 $2.8 billion went missing under Buhari. In 1997 $500 million went missing under him. Today $26 billion has gone missing under him.





“So over the last 60 years $30 BILLION USD has gone missing under Buhari’s watch. He hits it every 20 years and that year always ends with 7.”