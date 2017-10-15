The co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, says some “corrupt officials” are untouchable in the on-going anti-graft war despite the enormous powers the Buhari government wields.

Yesufu made the claim via her Twitter handle as she continued to weigh in on the current controversy rocking the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)





She wrote: “There is a need to work on the mentality that think winning an election is an achievement. No my child, it’s a RESPONSIBILITY!





“For President Muhammadu Buhari so loved the North East he asked World Bank to focus on the North yet did nothing to Babachir that stole from the most vulnerable of the North East





“Some Nigerians are untouchables. It seems.





“He (Buhari) doesn’t need power. He has too much right now. Babachir isn’t being investigated by @officialEFCC. Institutions should be empowered.





“A country where the corruption fighting bodies have cases they can or cannot work on is not a country ready to fight corruption.”