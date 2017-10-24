The Presidency on Tuesday said contrary to the information making the rounds, President Muhammadu Buhari followed due process in ordering the immediate disengagement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, from service.Shortly after Maina’s disengagement was announced on Monday, some commentators said the presidential order violated the provisions of the Civil Service Rule that stipulated how civil servants could be fired.But the Presidency, on its Twitter handle, NGRPresident, insisted that due process was followed.It said in ordering Maina’s disengagement, the President only directed appropriate authorities to effect the order in compliance with due process.It said, “Reports that due process was not followed in the disengagement of Mr. Maina from service are incorrect.“The President directed the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement in compliance with due process.“President Buhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way.”The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had in a statement on Monday announced Maina’s disengagement.Adesina said Buhari had also directed the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement to his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, before the close of work.The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr. Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.“In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.”