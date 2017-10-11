Northern elder statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has hit President Muhammadu ‎Buhari for his “defective role” in the ongoing controversy in the oil sector.

Junaid said, “What is best for the country is true independence of the NNPC. The first irresponsibility is the President appointing himself as the petroleum minister.





“This is why any time he was ill, the industry also was ill and the fortunes of Nigerians suffered. Starting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the idea that the president is also the minister of petroleum resources is bad for the country and this is my concern.”





Junaid was reacting to a recent letter written by the Minister of Petroleum, detailing some deal in the sector.





Reacting while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, the elder statesman said, “We knew the rot going on in most of the government ministries and departments.





“So, if the President, as the petroleum minister, was away, who did the NNPC boss confide in when awarding the contracts? There is so much lack of control under the Buhari’s government.”





On its part, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL said the ongoing controversy in the sector was a clear indication that Buhari cannot fight corruption.





CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said, “The personality clash is not as important as the business of the NNPC. Statutorily, the NNPC boss knows who he should report to.





“If the allegations levelled against him are confirmed, then he may be punished. But as long as the job gets done, the person he reports to should not be made a sentimental issue.





“It is now obvious that President Buhari cannot fight corruption. A top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress confided in me during a tour that the corruption going on under this government is mind-boggling.





“The only semblance of hope we have is that the National Assembly might do something differently from what the executive might do. The only way we can unearth the true picture of the situation is the investigation by the National Assembly.”



