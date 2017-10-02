Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said President Muhammadu Buhari, is pushing the South East out of Nigeria by, “marginalising, dehumanising and humiliating them.”
Ezeife said this while condemning the Buhari’s Independence Day speech, where he, Buhari, blamed South East leaders for the current agitation on the region.
Speaking with Vanguard, Ezeife said the development has led to agitations by the youths, which has now become a national concern.
He said, “Buhari is the engineer of the problems. He is trying to push the South-East out of Nigeria by marginalising, dehumanising and humiliating them.
“The young ones couldn’t understand what he was up to and so they reacted as young people.
“We didn’t have these problems under President Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua or Goodluck Jonathan but immediately Buhari took the oath of office and swore to protect the Constitution, he reneged on such things as the federal character.
“He told us he belongs to everybody and to nobody but we have seen that he belongs to Katsina.”
Ezeife, you just captured the truth.ReplyDelete
Hunger has nearly finished these Ezeife guys..Buhari nor gree share money for them..shame.. We love Baba..who even wants to be with Igbos, not even their Delta or Rivers brothers. That shows that they are evil..let alone we South westerners... We don't want them abeg..they cannot stand truthReplyDelete
Local goat, did Ezeife told u he is hungry or he needs money, no wonder u don't have home trainingDelete