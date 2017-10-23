President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.Adesina listed member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency as including ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.The presidential spokesman said Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.“President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting,” he said.Buhari had on Sunday returned to Nigeria after his four-day trip to Turkey where he participated in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8).