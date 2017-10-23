 Buhari attends meeting on common currency for West’ Africa in Niger | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Buhari attends meeting on common currency for West’ Africa in Niger

5:14 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.


The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

Adesina listed member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency as including  ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

The presidential spokesman said Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

“President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting,” he said.

Buhari had on Sunday returned to Nigeria after his four-day trip to Turkey where he participated in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8).

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top