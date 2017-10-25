Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the reinstatement of ex-head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal civil service.

Omokri maintained that there is no way the former Pension boss was reinstated and given a “plum position” without Buhari’s approval.





In a post on his Facebook wall, the former Presidential aide insisted that both Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, “just deceived Nigerians and installed a government of the corrupt, for the corrupt and by the corrupt.”





He wrote: “Even if President Muhammadu Buhari devalued the Naira, did he also devalue your brain?





“How can you believe that Maina returned, was reinstated and given such a plum position without his say so?





“How can you believe that the EFCC did not know the address of his $2 million house before yesterday?





“The question the should be asking is this: Did the Buhari administration sacrifice Maina to the press and Nigerians to divert attention from the alleged $25 billion scam at NNPC?





“Whatever the answer, we now know that Buhari and the APC just deceived Nigerians and installed a government of the corrupt, for the corrupt and by the corrupt. Curroptocracy!”