Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, has warned that the All Progressives Congress, APC, may not retain power come 2019.
Featuring on Channels television, Sagay said APC may be voted out because the party cannot convince Nigerians that it’s fighting corruption and because its officials are allegedly promoting corruption.
The PACAC Chairman noted that the current leadership of the party must be removed if the party must remain in power, come 2019.
According to Sagay, “If you have a big party which has a specific mandate to fight corruption or at least reduce it drastically to a level that it will not stop the nation’s development, then the members of such party must be seen also fighting corruption.
“If you have such mandate as a party and you have people in that party who are actively promoting corruption or they are subject of corruption and promoters of corruption, what they are doing is denying the party (the opportunity) of truly fighting corruption.
“Then it is better to totally remove people of that nature from the party and form a smaller party in which everybody would have confidence in themselves rather than have a big party in which people are doing things contrary to what the party stands for.
“My view is that the party hierarchy and party leadership and not the government, are condoning corruption. They are hobnobbing with those corrupt party members and therefore setting a stage for the government to have serious problem when there is need to convince people that the party is entitled to have another term in government.”
