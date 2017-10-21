Abdulrasheed Maina, wanted former chairman of the Presidential Task Team (PRTT) on Pension Reforms, has allegedly been reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The wanted ex-pension boss was said to have been secretly reabsolved into the civil service.





Premium Times reports that Maina, who is still wanted by the EFCC was secretly recalled and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior.





Recall that Maina was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.





He was accused in 2012 of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N2billion.