The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, has assured that his government would support the Federal Government in its efforts to curb the spread of the recent outbreak of monkey pox disease in the country.Beaufils who disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during his visit to the office of the state chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers, said: “This outbreak is a very serious concern and the British government is supporting the government of Nigeria in addressing health, education and basic services in general and to ensure that the health of the population here goes from strength to strength.“We are monitoring the situation very closely with the World Health Organisation, WHO, and we will be reviving our support as and when we go.“We will be monitoring the situation closely and we provide through the Department for International Development about 400 million euro in aids to Nigeria every year in support of poverty reduction, health and education.“Our support is wide, broad and deep and, of course, we cannot respond to every priority here and I hope the government itself, as well as the state governments will take responsibility and invest in health solutions to protect their people.”On the 2019 general elections in the country, the British envoy urged more women in Nigerian politics, saying it’s posible to have a woman president.Her words. ”It is possible to have woman president in Nigeria. It is absolutely possible for Nigeria to have a female president, I see no reason why not.”He stressed that, “I think girls ought to have that ambition. I think the moral model there are for young girls, the better. I hope to see many more women governors and ultimately a woman president. I think it will be a very good thing for the country.“A woman is just as able as a man. If it is going to happen in 2019, possibly not, because there are not many women in very senior positions right now “